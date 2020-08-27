Cowboys will practice, but Mike McCarthy acknowledges there’s no “escape” from social justice issues

Getty Images

Sports have become an escape for millions of Americans. But there’s no escaping the issues that the country currently confronts.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy acknowledged this reality on Thursday, while also acknowledging that the Cowboys will practice on Thursday.

“The term I struggle with right now is we all feel sports is a great escape for tough times in our society,” McCarthy told reporters. “It’s supposed to be the entertainment. But you can’t escape what’s going on right now. We got major, major challenges in our society right now that need to be addressed and the best way to get there, what’s the answer? It’s not going to happen overnight but I think this energy and this focus needs to definitely be pointed to the challenges in front of us. And it’s generational and as I feel redundant but things need to change.”

Indeed they do. And the Cowboys can change in one very specific way by dropping any and all efforts to fashion a compromise that would entail sacrificing the rights of Cowboys players to peacefully protest during the national anthem.

The last time Jerry Jones appeared on 105.3 The Fan, he made it clear that he’ll try to thread a delicate needle on the issue of protests during the anthem. His next appearance on that station should be very illuminating, given that the needle has gotten smaller — and the camel has gotten larger.