Dolphins trading Kalen Ballage to the Jets

Getty Images

The Dolphins found someone to give them a thing of value, in exchange for a thing they were throwing away.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Dolphins are trading running back Kalen Ballage to the Jets for a conditional late-round pick.

The fact that it’s anything is a bonus, since the Dolphins planned to release him.

The former fourth-round pick had 198 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns last season for the Dolphins, but was better as a rookie under then-coach Adam Gase. Still, he enters a reasonably crowded position for the Jets, with Le'Veon Bell, Frank Gore, and 2020 fourth-rounder Lamical Perine.