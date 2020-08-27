Eagles announce there won’t be fans to start the season

Getty Images

The Rams will be in Philadelphia to face the Eagles in Week Two, but there won’t be any fans there to see the game.

The Eagles announced on Thursday that they will join many other teams playing in empty stadiums to open the 2020 regular season. They said that both the city and state governments confirmed that fans will not be allowed in Lincoln Financial Field until further notice.

“Everyone recognizes just how difficult and hard this decision is. We fully support the governor’s office and we fully support the mayor’s office. We’re going to continue to work with the officials as we go forward,” Eagles president Don Smolenski said, via the team’s website. “The nice thing about the process and the conversations is that they understand how much the fans mean to the Eagles.”

In a letter to season ticket holders, the Eagles said they’d communicate information about ticket options for future games in the event the current situation changes.