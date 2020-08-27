Emotional Troy Vincent speaks out on the shooting of Jacob Blake

Posted by Mike Florio on August 27, 2020, 11:12 AM EDT
The league office hasn’t officially said anything about the shooting of Jacob Blake. One of the top executives at the league office has.

Executive V.P. of football operations Troy Vincent, appearing Thursday morning on ESPN Radio, addressed the topic that is engulfing sports and our national discourse, in a very raw, candid, and emotional way.

This shit is — it’s gotta end,” Vincent said. “I’m so proud of these young boys. These young men and women. They did things I didn’t think about doing. I always walked for the community but during my time we thought we had a handle on it and obviously we didn’t.”

Vincent’s voice broke as he talked about the personal relevance of this issue to him.

“[W]hen I saw Doc Rivers and Lebron [James] and George Hill, I think about my three boys and I’m sitting up here every day having about contact tracing and how we’re gonna play ball, and I got a 22-year-old and 20-year-old and a 15-year-old that I’m trying to prevent from being hunted,” Vincent said. “And they’re teachable moments and I’m trusting my Lord, trusting Him. I’m just proud of what the guys and the women are doing. As we would say, a unified people would always defeat unified money. And I’m just proud. I’m proud.”

5 responses to “Emotional Troy Vincent speaks out on the shooting of Jacob Blake

  1. 2020 is the year sports and politics officially became one. Let’s see how it goes in the long run.

  3. I continually find myself at a loss these days as I read about more and more violence against the black men of our country. I appreciate the words of Troy Vincent, Doc Rivers and the young (and not so young) athletes as they speak out and up to demand accountability for the bad actions of those members of law enforcement who commit this violence. I pray we can at last find a way to come together to properly protect all the citizens of our country.

  5. “Hunted.” Very strong word, it is sickening to know a life can be taken or tragically altered by a series of senseless mistakes by all parties.

    I had a conversation with my son about inequalities and there are some things that he and I can’t understand and will never know because we have not experienced. As I told him, it is his duty to listen and try and be part of the solution.

