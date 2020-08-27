Emotional Troy Vincent speaks out on the shooting of Jacob Blake

Getty Images

The league office hasn’t officially said anything about the shooting of Jacob Blake. One of the top executives at the league office has.

Executive V.P. of football operations Troy Vincent, appearing Thursday morning on ESPN Radio, addressed the topic that is engulfing sports and our national discourse, in a very raw, candid, and emotional way.

“This shit is — it’s gotta end,” Vincent said. “I’m so proud of these young boys. These young men and women. They did things I didn’t think about doing. I always walked for the community but during my time we thought we had a handle on it and obviously we didn’t.”

Vincent’s voice broke as he talked about the personal relevance of this issue to him.

“[W]hen I saw Doc Rivers and Lebron [James] and George Hill, I think about my three boys and I’m sitting up here every day having about contact tracing and how we’re gonna play ball, and I got a 22-year-old and 20-year-old and a 15-year-old that I’m trying to prevent from being hunted,” Vincent said. “And they’re teachable moments and I’m trusting my Lord, trusting Him. I’m just proud of what the guys and the women are doing. As we would say, a unified people would always defeat unified money. And I’m just proud. I’m proud.”