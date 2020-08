Getty Images

The Falcons brought back a familiar face for some backfield depth.

According to a tweet from his agent Paul Sheehy, the Falcons have re-signed running back Craig Reynolds.

Reynolds was waived by the Falcons earlier in August. He spent last year with Washington, and was active for three games.

Running back Qadree Ollison has missed practice recently with an undisclosed injury, and Todd Gurley isn’t practicing every day, so some depth would be helpful.