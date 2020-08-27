Giants pushed practice back to talk social issues

Getty Images

Before the Milwaukee Bucks stood up and boycotted their NBA playoff game yesterday afternoon in protest of the police shooting of Jacob Blake, the Giants held their own meeting to talk about the same issues.

And while they worked afterward, they talked about plans for future action to address the issues which keep coming to the fore.

“Sorry we pushed back practice a little bit. We had some important matters to talk about as a team,” Giants coach Joe Judge said, via Jordan Ranaan of ESPN.com. “We weren’t going to cut those short. So we made sure we took the time.”

They were scheduled to start practice at 1:15 p.m., and took the field at 2 p.m.

Veteran defensive tackle Leonard Williams said there was some discussion of not practicing at all — the way the Detroit Lions did Tuesday — but Judge said that in talking with the team’s leadership council, the call was made to press forward.

“Our guys made a decision,” Judge said. “We talked about it. They didn’t want to go ahead and miss any work. They wanted to keep practicing. Look, it’s a short preseason. We all have to go out there and work. Our guys have been very intent by going out there every day going out there and making improvement.”

Of course, the Bucks decided there were more important issues than a day’s work in an unusual environment, setting a precedent which will reverberate.

“It’s been a big issue for the last 400 years,” Williams said. “I think it’s definitely time for some change.”

The coming days will be fascinating for the NFL, which again has the benefit of time before their first week of games.