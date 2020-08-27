Jaguars met for hours this morning, will practice

Getty Images

Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone was scheduled for a video conference with reporters on Thursday morning, but the team announced it was postponed shortly before it began.

That postponement was due to the same conversations about social justice and racial inequality that have been going on around the league after Jacob Blake’s shooting this week. In a statement issued through the team, Marrone said that the team spent the morning in an extended meeting about those issues and, unlike some other teams, that they will be practicing.

“This morning, our players and coaches met for over two hours, and we continued the discussion around creating actionable change in our communities. We will be on the field at 11 a.m. for practice,” Marrone said.

Marrone is now scheduled to speak to reporters after the practice session and the morning meeting is sure to be one of the chief topics once that meeting takes place.