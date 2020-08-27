Jamal Adams needed stitches on his hand after kitchen accident

Getty Images

Seahawks safety Jamal Adams missed Wednesday’s full-team scrimmage because of an unusual injury.

According to Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, Adams cut his finger in a kitchen accident.

“He cut his finger slicing some strawberries,” Carroll said, via the Tacoma News Tribune. “He hit his finger. He had a few stitches, so we kept him out, not to make him have to use that thing. It’s a very minor situation. Easy for me to say. He almost cut his finger off. But, anyway, he’ll be fine.”

Adams initially had a large protective wrap on the injured hand but was able to go through warmups before the scrimmage with just two gloves. He is expected to return to practice by this weekend.