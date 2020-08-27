Jarrett Stidham: You can’t control everything, I’m just trying to get better

Getty Images

Jarrett Stidham‘s bid for the starting quarterback job with the Patriots took a hit recently thanks to a couple of poor days on the practice field and a hip injury that’s limited his reps in recent practices.

Stidham’s workload ticked back up on Thursday, however. He threw more passes than in any practice since the third day of training camp as he tries to climb back into a competition with Cam Newton and Brian Hoyer.

“There are things that happen,” Stidham said, via WEEI.com. “Sometimes you can’t control everything. Now I’m back on the field and excited to be back playing with the guys, and everything like that. So I just want to take the most of my opportunities and I do have and try to make the most of them, and continue to get better every single day.”

Stidham didn’t want to delve into the details of his injury and said that his goal for the season is “really just to learn and get better.” Recent trends suggest he’ll be learning while watching Newton run the offense.