Jets cancel practice, too

The list of teams officially canceling practice on Thursday has grown to three.

Per multiple reports, the Jets will not practice today, joining Washington and the Colts.

More teams undoubtedly will follow a trend that began two days ago with the Lions canceling practice, two days after the shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin. It remains to be seen how things will unfold as the NFL moves closer to the start of the season, which is now only two weeks away. What happens in other sports will surely be a factor. Whether other incidents occur — and it feels like we’re always one news cycle away from another video that will become jet fuel on embers that never burn out — will influence whether other actions are taken.

Ultimately, that’s the broader set of questions. What actions need to be taken? What can NFL players do? What can teams do? What can coaches, General Mangers, and owners do? What can the league office do?

Then comes the even tougher question: Where is the finish line? As long as videos showing the use of lethal force against unarmed black men in situations that don’t seem to call for it can be juxtaposed against videos of white suspects confronting police or otherwise failing to comply with orders without a gun even being drawn, the push for true social justice will not be over.