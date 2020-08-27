Kyle Juszczyk “week-to-week” with hamstring injury

Getty Images

The 49ers switched from a full practice to a walkthrough on Thursday and the team has been dealing with several injuries to key players on their roster.

Fullback Kyle Juszczyk is one of those players and it will be a bit before he’s able to return to the field. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said, via multiple reporters, on Thursday that Juszczyk is considered “week-to-week” due to a hamstring injury.

With the opener against the Cardinals a little more than two weeks away, Juszczyk’s availability will be something to watch. He plays a variety of roles for the 49ers on offense and they’d have to do some shuffling of pieces to cover for his absence.

Defensive end Nick Bosa and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk have also been called week-to-week by Shanahan. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel is also trying to make it back from a broken foot.