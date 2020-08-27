Lions sign Kevin Wilkins

Getty Images

The Lions are making a change to their defensive line group on Thursday.

The team announced the signing of defensive tackle Kevin Wilkins. Defensive tackle Olive Sagapolu was waived to make room for Wilkins on the 80-man roster.

Wilkins was undrafted out of Rutgers in 2019 and stayed local by signing with the Eagles. He moved back to Jersey as a member of the Giants practice squad and remained with the team until this April. He had 122 tackles, 20 tackles for loss and two sacks during his time in college.

Sagapolu was also a 2019 undrafted free agent who stayed close to his alma mater. He played at Wisconsin and signed with the Packers. He ended last season on the Lions practice squad.