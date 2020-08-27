Lions working out DeShone Kizer

Getty Images

The Lions are taking a look at a former second-round quarterback, who has plowed through three teams in as many years.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Lions are working out quarterback DeShone Kizer.

Initially drafted into a terrible situation in Cleveland, he started 15 games in 2017 and lost every one of them. That’s hardly his fault, but he was traded to the Packers the following spring for Damarious Randall.

Mercifully, he didn’t have to do much that year, but was released in final cuts the following year, and was claimed by the Raiders. The Raiders cut him in May.

He worked out for the Titans recently, and this is clearly just an emergency list-building situation for the Lions, who have appeared content with starter Matthew Stafford and backups Chase Daniel and David Blough.