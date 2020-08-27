Mackensie Alexander’s father found alive

Getty Images

The Bengals got some good news Thursday morning, that had nothing to do with football.

According to Jay Morrison of TheAthletic.com, Bengals cornerback Mackensie Alexander’s father has been found alive.

His father had been missing since Monday night, after a berry-picking trip in Florida. Alexander left camp, and was arrested Tuesday night for one charge of battery against the person last seen with his father.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office said the man walked up to the ranger station at the Kissimmee Prairie Preserve State Park at 7:15 a.m., and was “in good health and will be turned over to family members.”

Alexander and other family members are on their way to see him now, a welcome dose of good news.