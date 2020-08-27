Matt LaFleur on canceling Packers practice: This is a humanity issue

Getty Images

After the Milwaukee Bucks and Milwaukee Brewers postponed their games Wednesday night in the wake of Jacob Blake’s shooting in Kenosha, Packers coach Matt LaFleur called some players and coaches.

On Thursday morning, LaFleur met with the team’s leadership council, which includes Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams, Za'Darius Smith, David Bakhtiari and Mason Crosby.

“We know at the end of the day that we’re going to play football, but the stuff that’s going on is much greater than the game of football,” LaFleur said, via Matt Schneidman of TheAthletic.com. “I think our guys want to play. But at the same time, they want to focus some of their efforts on making society a better place. I mean, this is a humanity issue at the end of the day, more so than anything else.”

The Packers discussed things as a team and offered ideas on how to create positive change. One of the suggestions made by an unnamed coach was to watch “13th,” a Netflix documentary that explores racial inequality in the United States and the country’s disproportionately African-American prison population.

The Packers did not practice, one of nine teams that canceled practice Thursday.

They are scheduled to practice Friday morning.

“I don’t think there’s any road map right now to where it leads to,” LaFleur said. “I just know that a lot of our guys and myself included are tired of the stuff that we see daily and just want to try to help make the world a better place.

“What’s so great about our sport and the essence of a team is you’ve got a bunch of people from different backgrounds coming together in pursuit of a common goal. And if our society could emulate that, or could see how we operate as a team, our world would be a much better place.”