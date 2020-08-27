NFL, NFLPA: We are in the fight together to eradicate racism and injustice

Getty Images

Nine NFL teams — the Bears, Broncos, Cardinals, Chargers, Colts, Jets, Packers, Titans and Washington — cancelled practice Thursday. Many released statements, videos or had players and coaches speak out against racism and injustice.

The NFL and the NFL Players Association now have joined in, releasing a joint statement.

“The NFL community is united more than ever to support one another in these challenging times. We share anger and frustration, most recently as a result of the shooting of Jacob Blake.

“While our passions continue to run high, we are proud that our players and clubs, League and Union, are taking time to have the difficult conversations about these issues that affect the Black community and other communities of color in America. We are especially encouraged that these conversations are about how we can come together to make the necessary and long overdue changes in our country.

“We will continue to not only use our collective platform to call out racism and injustice whenever and wherever it occurs in our country, but also fight together to eradicate it.”

Blake, who is Black, was shot seven times by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, as he attempted to get back into his car with three of his children inside.