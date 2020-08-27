NFL’s COVID-19 list down to one player

Getty Images

The NFL has gotten through a month of training camp without the kind of widespread outbreaks some anticipated, and now only one player remains on the league’s reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Dolphins just announced that cornerback Xavien Howard had been activated from the list. He’s been there since Aug. 11.

Also, via Brian Costello of the New York Post, the Jets activated cornerback Bryce Hall from reserve/COVID-19. To make room for him on the roster, they released running back Pete Guerriero. Hall was placed on the list on July 28.

With those two activated, Jaguars tackle Ryan Pope is the lone remaining player. He was placed there on July 28, and was one of 12 Jaguars to hit the list at one point, but the rest have been activated.

No one has been placed on the list since Aug. 19.

It’s unquestionably good news for the league, with the daily testing of players paying off.