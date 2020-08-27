Packers postpone practice

Getty Images

The Packers have apparently joined Wisconsin’s other pro sports teams in saying that they will not conduct business as usual after the shooting of Jacob Blake.

An announcement from the team Thursday morning said practice had been postponed. No other information was provided.

It seems likely that the practice is postponed because players plan to speak out about Blake, who was shot seven times by a police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Sunday. The Milwaukee Bucks said on Wednesday that they would not play their playoff game as a result of the shooting of Blake, and the NBA ended up following the Bucks’ lead and postponing its playoffs entirely. The Milwaukee Brewers then announced they would not play their game on Wednesday night.

Several other NFL teams have declined to practice today, as athletes across the country speak out against police shootings.