Pro Football Hall of Fame adds Tony Dungy to selection committee

Getty Images

Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy will now have a Hall of Fame vote.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame has added Dungy to its 48-person selection committee.

Dungy is filling a vacancy created by Larry Michael, the former Washington announcer who abruptly left his job on the team’s radio broadcasts just before a Washington Post article that implicated him and others within the Football Team in rampant sexual harassment. The Hall of Fame has not said whether Michael voluntarily left the selection committee or was forced off.

A member of the Hall of Fame’s Class of 2016, Dungy went 148-79 in 13 years as an NFL head coach. He now serves as an analyst for NBC Sports. Dungy is the fourth Hall of Famer on the selection committee, joining Dan Fouts, James Lofton and Bill Polian.