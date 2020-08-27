Rams expect Darrell Henderson for Week One

Getty Images

When Rams running back Darrell Henderson hurt his hamstring in practice last weekend, head coach Sean McVay said that it was a mild injury that left open the possibility of having the back in the lineup for the regular season opener.

Henderson hasn’t returned to practice this week, but it sounds like the team feels confident he’ll continue improving over the next two-plus weeks. McVay said on Thursday, via Jourdan Rodrigue of TheAthletic.com, that the expectation is that Henderson will be in the lineup against the Cowboys in Week One.

The Rams are expected to go with a backfield committee this season. Henderson, Malcolm Brown and Cam Akers are set to fill the lead roles as long as they’re healthy.

McVay said earlier this week that the team also expects to have safety Taylor Rapp back to face Dallas. Rapp’s been dealing with knee trouble.