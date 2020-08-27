Report: Andre Dillard out for season with torn biceps

Getty Images

The Eagles will need a new starting left tackle.

Andre Dillard will miss the season after suffering a torn biceps today in practice, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

With Dillard out, the Eagles may decide to turn back to their longtime left tackle Jason Peters. The plan had been for Peters to play right guard in place of the injured Brandon Brooks this season, but that was when they were expecting Dillard, their 2019 first-round pick, to take the job.

Regardless, the Eagles have now lost two starters on their offensive line, before the start of the season. They’re going to need to scramble to make the best of a tough situation.