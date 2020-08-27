Report: David Montgomery expected to miss 2-4 weeks

Getty Images

When word first broke of Bears running back David Montgomery going down with a leg injury while cutting during a non-contact drill on Wednesday, there were likely thoughts that Chicago would have to look elsewhere for a lead back this season.

That feeling changed once head coach Matt Nagy provided an update about Montgomery after the practice session, however. Nagy said that Montgomery suffered a groin injury and that he was hopeful the back would be able to return to action soon.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Montgomery will miss some time, but it isn’t expected to be a very long absence from the lineup. Per the report, Montgomery is expected to miss between two and four weeks while he recovers from the injury.

The regular season starts two weeks from tonight, so that timeline could extend into the regular season. If the Bears do have to make do without Montgomery in the opening weeks, they could turn to Tarik Cohen, Cordarrelle Patterson, Ryan Nall, and Artavis Price.