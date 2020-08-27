Reports: Saints DT Jalen Dalton out for season with torn triceps

USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Jalen Dalton is going to miss the entire 2020 season after sustaining a torn triceps, according to multiple reports.

The injury was first reported by Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football. The injury is expected to require surgery.

Dalton joined the Saints last December when he signed with the team’s practice squad. He then signed a futures contract with the team in January and has spent the offseason as a part of the team’s roster.

Dalton initially signed with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent out of the University of North Carolina. He was waived at the end of the preseason after appearing in all four preseason games for the team. He recorded a total of seven tackles in his action during the preseason.