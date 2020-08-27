Saints wore Jacob Blake’s name on their helmets in practice

Instagram.com/Clampz2.0

Some teams decided not to practice on Thursday. Some did.

The Saints practiced, but they still found a way to acknowledge the current social issues engulfing pro sports: They wore Jacob Blake’s name on their helmets.

Coach Sean Payton told reporters that the team decided last night to honor Blake with the gesture.

Cornerback Janoris Jenkins posted an image of his helmet on Instagram, with this message: “If you stand for nothing then you’ll fall for anything.”

Different teams will make different decisions on how best to proceed with practice. There’s no right or wrong answer; clearly, however, it’s an issue affecting every team in the league.