Seahawks work out Kyle Sloter, Justin Hardy

The Seahawks had quarterback Kyle Sloter and receivers Justin Hardy and Lance Lenoir among the players who tried out for them Thursday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Sloter, 26, has remained a free agent since the Lions released him in March.

He signed with the Lions last November off the Cardinals’ practice squad. Sloter also has spent time with the Broncos and Vikings.

He has never played a regular-season game.

Lenoir, 25, played one game for the Cowboys in 2017 and seven in 2018. He has seen eight career snaps on offense and 111 on special teams. The Cowboys cut him in April.

Hardy, 28, played for the Falcons for five seasons. He played all 16 games each of the past four seasons.

For his career, Hardy has 95 catches for 946 yards and nine touchdowns.