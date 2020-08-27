Steelers sign Jayrone Elliott and a long snapper

Getty Images

The Steelers added some experience at linebacker, and some needed help at long snapper.

The team announced the addition of veteran linebacker Jayrone Elliott and long snapper Liam McCullough.

Elliott was in camp with the Steelers last year, and bounced on and off the active roster last season. He played in five games over the course of the season.

He’s also spent time with the Packers and Cowboys.

The Steelers regular long snapper, Kam Canaday, has been dealing with a knee issue, so having someone who can actually snap helps the flow of practice.

To make room for them on the roster, the Steelers released linebacker Leo Lewis and waived/injured receiver Anthony Johnson.