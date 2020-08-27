Steelers won’t have fans at first two home games

Getty Images

When the Eagles announced on Thursday that they won’t have fans at Lincoln Financial Field until further notice, they noted that guidelines from Pennsylvania state government did not allow for them to open the gates.

Given that the Steelers also play in Pennsylvania, it wasn’t a great surprise that they offered an update to their fans a short time later. It also wasn’t a surprise that the news was the same as it was across the state.

“Over the last several months we have been communicating with public health officials and the NFL on plans for fans to safely attend games this season,” the team said. “We obviously know and greatly appreciate the dedication of our fans and your strong desire to attend games this season. Unfortunately, given the current conditions and state orders, we will not be able to welcome fans to Heinz Field at this time, and so we have determined that we will not be hosting fans for the first two regular season home games.”

The two games covered by Wednesday’s announcement are a Week Two date with the Broncos and a Week Three matchup with the Texans. The Steelers will be back at Heinz Field against their fellow Pennsylvanians in Week Five.