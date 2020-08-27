Titans bringing back Will Compton

Getty Images

Linebacker Will Compton is headed back to Tennessee.

Shortly after Field Yates of ESPN reported that Compton was expected to sign with the Titans, Compton posted a pair of tweets confirming that he’s rejoining the team.

The second of those tweets joked that it is the “biggest 3rd string/special teams signing in the history of the NFL.” Those were generally the roles he played while with the Titans in 2018 and he finished the year with 16 tackles and a forced fumble in 12 games. He had 41 tackles in nine games for the Raiders last season.

While Compton was not with the Titans last year, he stayed close to the team by co-hosting a podcast with left tackle Taylor Lewan. That show can go on with both in the same town now that they are teammates again.