Titans will not practice on Thursday

Add the Titans to the list of NFL teams who will not be practicing on Thursday.

The team made the announcement that the session has been canceled as it was getting set to begin. They said in a statement that the decision was made after a meeting on Thursday morning that presumably covered topics of social justice and racial inequality that have been brought back to the forefront by the shooting of Jacob Blake in the back by a Kenosha, Wisconsin police officer.

Head coach Mike Vrabel and players will be available for media sessions later in the day.

“After conversations this morning, the team has decided to cancel today’s practice. Zoom interviews with Vrabel and players will happen at time later today and a new link will be distributed,” the statement said.

The Colts, Jets, Washington, and Cardinals have also called off practices on Thursday. The Bears and Packers did not practice as scheduled and word on whether those sessions are postponed or canceled is forthcoming.