Walt Aikens’ deal with Titans falls through

Getty Images

Defensive back Walt Aikens won’t be signing with the Titans after all.

Aikens agreed to terms with the team on Monday, but he is headed back to free agency. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the agreement fell apart after Aikens took a physical with the team.

The issue with the physical that led to the deal unraveling was not part of the report.

Aikens spent the last six seasons with the Dolphins and was a core member of their special teams units throughout his time in Miami. He has 93 tackles, two interceptions and a forced fumble over the course of his career.