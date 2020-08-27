Xavier Woods: Earl Thomas talk doesn’t bother me anymore

Getty Images

It didn’t take long for the Cowboys to be mentioned as a possible landing spot for safety Earl Thomas after he was released by the Ravens last weekend and that didn’t come as much of a surprise to Xavier Woods.

The Cowboys safety went through it when Thomas was a free agent before the 2019 season and said he “felt like it was disrespectful to me” after his first season as a starter. Woods has another year under his belt now and has a different view now.

Head coach Mike McCarthy said he was “very confident” in the team’s roster when asked about Thomas, but Jerry Jones didn’t rule out a move for the veteran. Woods said he’s not losing any sleep over the possibility.

“It doesn’t bother me anymore, man,” Woods said, via the team’s website. “I don’t even pay no mind to it.”

Woods had 77 tackles, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery for the Cowboys last season. Barring any change to the roster, he’s in line to join HaHa Clinton-Dix in the starting lineup this year.