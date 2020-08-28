49ers expect J.J. Nelson to miss a month

Getty Images

The 49ers brought J.J. Nelson in because they were banged up at wide receiver, but Nelson won’t be able to help them fill any holes because he is now dealing with an injury.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan didn’t specify the exact nature of the injury that will keep Nelson out of action for quite a while during a Friday appearance on KNBR.

“J.J. Nelson has come in and done a real good job,” Shanahan said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “He’s been banged up the last two days. We just got some injury stuff on him yesterday, so he’s probably going to be out here for the next month, so you lose another.”

The 49ers have been practicing without Deebo Samuel and Richie James throughout camp and Brandon Aiyuk has been sidelined recently. They also lost Jalen Hurd for the year to a torn ACL.

River Cracraft and Kevin White became the latest additions to the receiving corps on Thursday. Tavon Austin and Jaron Brown joined Nelson as earlier signings, but Brown was released to make room for the latest wideout prospects for the Niners.