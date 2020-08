Getty Images

The Bears took a look at some linebackers Friday.

Via Albert Breer of SI.com, former Giants linebacker Alec Ogletree was among a group of guys to try out for the Bears.

They also had Devante Bond and Gabe Sewell in for a look as well.

Ogletree was released by the Giants in February in a cap-saving move. The 28-year-old started 26 games for them the previous two years, after coming over in trade with the Rams.