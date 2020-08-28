Bengals fans can buy cardboard cutouts for Week One

Getty Images

Real Bengals fans watched a bad 2019 Bengals team earn the first overall pick last season, but artificial fans will be the only ones watching the debut of the player they took with that selection.

The Bengals announced this week that no spectators will be allowed in Paul Brown Stadium for quarterback Joe Burrow‘s first NFL game. On Friday, they announced a way for fans to be represented in the stands in cardboard form.

It will cost season ticket holders $50 to purchase a cardboard cutout with their picture on it while all others can pay $75 for a chance to put their likeness in a seat near one of the end zones.

The net proceeds from the sales will be donated to The Boys & Girls Club, Freestore Foodbank, National Underground Railroad Freedom Center, Salvation Army, TriHealth’s Good Samaritan Foundation and United Way of Greater Cincinnati.