Big Ten may start season Thanksgiving weekend

Getty Images

The Big Ten season may start sooner than expected.

After previously indicating that football wouldn’t start until the spring of 2021, the Big Ten is now discussing the possibility of a season that begins Thanksgiving weekend, according to multiple reports.

The most commonly discussed schedule has the Big Ten starting the season in January, and possibly playing only indoors, rather than on campuses. Stadiums like the Detroit Lions’ Ford Field, Indianapolis Colts’ Lucas Oil Stadium and Minnesota Vikings’ U.S. Bank Stadium would be among the options in that scenario.

But Wisconsin Athletic Director Barry Alvarez says his conference will consider starting before January.

“It may be a little earlier, but around January,” Alvarez told ESPN. “We may try to start earlier. We’re talking to all of the TV people, trying to get all of the information and see what fits. We still have to go through our chancellors and presidents to OK it.”

The Big Ten has received criticism from some players and their parents, including some Nebraska players who are suing the conference. No schedule is going to please everyone, but starting around Thanksgiving may be the conference’s attempt to split the difference between those who wanted to start in September and those who wanted to wait until spring.