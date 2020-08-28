Bills sign cornerback Brian Allen

Getty Images

The Bills signed cornerback Brian Allen on Friday, the team announced.

Allen, 26, became a free agent after the Seahawks cut him Aug. 11.

He spent most of last season on Seattle’s practice squad after signing with the team in October.

The Steelers made Allen a fifth-round choice in 2017. Pittsburgh waived him from the injured reserve list out of the preseason in 2019.

Allen appeared in 16 games over two seasons with the Steelers.

He played at Utah, making 62 tackles, 14 pass breakups and five interceptions in 42 games with 12 starts in his career.