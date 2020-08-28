Brian Flores: I lived this, we need change

Getty Images

The Dolphins had a scheduled day off from practice on Thursday and they won’t be taking another one on Friday.

That was the message from head coach Brian Flores when he spoke to reporters on Friday morning. The Dolphins won’t be ignoring the issues raised by the Jacob Blake shooting that other teams have chosen to discuss instead of practicing in recent days.

Flores, who is one of four minority head coaches in the league, said they will hold a post-practice team meeting “to talk about some things we can put into action so we can make a difference.”

Flores said the team also spoke on Wednesday “about how upsetting it was, how frustrating it is when they see situations occur time after time.” He also shared some of the personal experience he will bring to that conversation.

“I lived this. . . . I’ve had guns pointed at me by police officers,” Flores said, via Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald. “This is not something I take lightly. We need change. That’s where I’m at on that situation.”

The Lions opted not to practice Tuesday, eight teams canceled their scheduled activities on Thursday and the Ravens are holding a “team unifying session” instead of practicing on Friday.