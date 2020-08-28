Bruce Arians, DeMaurice Smith squabble over the value of protesting

Getty Images

On Thursday, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians questioned the value of protesting, saying that it “doesn’t do crap.” That has sparked a back and forth between Arians and NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith.

Said Smith on Twitter, in response to Arians’ remarks: “Everyone is entitled to their opinion, but it’s clear he is woefully misinformed about the history of protest both within sports and in America.”

Via ESPN.com, Arians fired back at Smith.

“Yeah, I have a history,” Arians said. “It might be a little bit longer than his.”

The reality, in our view, is this: Every coach is hoping to find a way to get players to practice and to play. Arians likely did that by downplaying the value of protesting. Because, obviously, protesting has value.

If Arians can persuade his players that protesting “doesn’t do crap,” he doesn’t have to worry about players skipping practices or games. And, yes, sometimes it’s that simple.