Bruce Arians impressed with Tom Brady’s first scrimmage

Getty Images

Tom Brady had jokes Friday, but he also brought his game during his first scrimmage with the Bucs.

Via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, the Buccaneers quarterback was sharp during the team’s Friday morning scrimmage, leading a 16-play, 98-yard touchdown drive on his first possession in his first trip inside Raymond James Stadium.

“I thought Tom was very, very efficient and did a good job of leadership,” coach Bruce Arians said . “When you get the first long drive of the year, guys start dragging. He got their [butts] in the huddle and he got it rolling, you know? Keeping under the 25-second and 40-second clock pretty good. We weren’t close at all. But he was commanding that pretty good. Overall, I thought he had a hell of a day. Overall, I was pretty pleased.”

Perhaps having some experience in big situations helped, but Brady said he was glad to get used to his new home field, though dealing with the heat and humidity of Central Florida was new for him.

“It’s very different with no preseason games and learning against our own team constantly,” Brady said. “Not traveling at all. So we’ve got to take advantage of the time we have because we still have time to practice but it’s coming fast [they open Sept. 13 at New Orleans] and I think today was a good day for all of us so see it’s right around the corner.

“And we need to tighten some things up so we will be ready to go against a great football team in a couple weeks.”

There’s always going to be something he’s going to find to work on, but for his first scrimmage, he was as advertised.