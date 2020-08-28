Bucs don’t think Ronald Jones, Carlton Davis seriously injured

Getty Images

The Buccaneers held a scrimmage on Friday morning and a couple of their starters had to exit early after getting hurt.

Running back Ronald Jones hurt his left foot and had it wrapped up while on the sideline. Cornerback Carlton Davis went to the bench after hurting his right shoulder while making a tackle, but head coach Bruce Arians said after the session that he doesn’t think either player was seriously injured.

“We’ll have to see but I don’t think either one of them are serious,” Arians said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

The team is currently scheduled to hold another scrimmage next week, but Arians said they may call it off. The health of Jones, Davis and others will likely factor into that decision.