Cardinals to play without fans at first two games

Getty Images

Add the Cardinals to the list of teams acknowledging that it’s too soon to let people come over for a party.

The Cards announced Friday their first two home games would be played without fans, saying “we know this decision is the most responsible one and hopefully contributes to the continued decline of COVID-19 in our community.”

The Cardinals host Washington on Sept. 20 and the Lions on Sept. 27, after opening on the road.

A number of teams are also starting with a no-sooner-than-October time frame, as they wait and hope for conditions to improve enough for it to be safe.