Corey Peters acknowledges Cardinals have discussed sitting out Week One

Getty Images

Quarterback Russell Wilson said earlier Friday the Seahawks wouldn’t have played this weekend if there were games scheduled. Cardinals nose tackle Corey Peters acknowledged later in the day his team has not ruled out boycotting the season opener.

The Cardinals are scheduled to play at San Francisco on Sept. 13.

“Just in some of our private conversations, there’s been a variety of things that come up, some more extreme than others,” Peters said, via Howard Balzer of SI.com. “But we’ve talked about a wide variety of ways to protest and a boycott in Week One, obviously, that’s something that has been discussed. But I think as far as the next steps, I don’t think we’re there yet. We’re still trying to talk with some of the leaders on the team and trying to figure out what’s the best way to make the biggest impact.

“One thing that I think some guys are concerned about, and I am as well, is I think this is an excellent platform. Look at me right here, sitting here talking to you guys right now about these issues. And I don’t want us to give away our platform to continue to try to fight for change. So I think everything has to be weighed equally. And hopefully we will figure out a solution that is in everybody’s best interest.”

Cardinals left tackle D.J. Humphries preached patience, cautioning against reacting when emotions are raw.

The NBA has postponed a total of nine games since Wednesday when the Milwaukee Bucks became the first team opting not to play in response to the shooting of Jacob Blake by a police officer in Wisconsin on Sunday. The NBA will resume play Saturday after the league and its players agreed to work together on several initiatives to promote voting access, combat social injustice and racial inequality and advocate for police reform.

Since Blake’s shooting, though, NFL players have gone from discussing kneeling during the national anthem to sitting out games.

“There’s so many options, and it’s such an emotional time right now that the group of guys that we got in the locker room, we want to make sure that we make a well thought-out choice on whatever we decide to do,” Humphries said. “And show our solidarity as a unit. We don’t want to just jump out there all emotional and have to worry about what comes with it and what we’re not prepared for.

“And then whatever we come out with, we want to be able to be organized and have a plan and something to stick to and understand. (We need) everybody to be on the same page and understand what we’re fighting for so we can continue to move forward and have progress.”