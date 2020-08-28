Corey Peters acknowledges Cardinals have discussed sitting out Week One

Posted by Charean Williams on August 28, 2020, 7:21 PM EDT
Quarterback Russell Wilson said earlier Friday the Seahawks wouldn’t have played this weekend if there were games scheduled. Cardinals nose tackle Corey Peters acknowledged later in the day his team has not ruled out boycotting the season opener.

The Cardinals are scheduled to play at San Francisco on Sept. 13.

“Just in some of our private conversations, there’s been a variety of things that come up, some more extreme than others,” Peters said, via Howard Balzer of SI.com. “But we’ve talked about a wide variety of ways to protest and a boycott in Week One, obviously, that’s something that has been discussed. But I think as far as the next steps, I don’t think we’re there yet. We’re still trying to talk with some of the leaders on the team and trying to figure out what’s the best way to make the biggest impact.

“One thing that I think some guys are concerned about, and I am as well, is I think this is an excellent platform. Look at me right here, sitting here talking to you guys right now about these issues. And I don’t want us to give away our platform to continue to try to fight for change. So I think everything has to be weighed equally. And hopefully we will figure out a solution that is in everybody’s best interest.”

Cardinals left tackle D.J. Humphries preached patience, cautioning against reacting when emotions are raw.

The NBA has postponed a total of nine games since Wednesday when the Milwaukee Bucks became the first team opting not to play in response to the shooting of Jacob Blake by a police officer in Wisconsin on Sunday. The NBA will resume play Saturday after the league and its players agreed to work together on several initiatives to promote voting access, combat social injustice and racial inequality and advocate for police reform.

Since Blake’s shooting, though, NFL players have gone from discussing kneeling during the national anthem to sitting out games.

“There’s so many options, and it’s such an emotional time right now that the group of guys that we got in the locker room, we want to make sure that we make a well thought-out choice on whatever we decide to do,” Humphries said. “And show our solidarity as a unit. We don’t want to just jump out there all emotional and have to worry about what comes with it and what we’re not prepared for.

“And then whatever we come out with, we want to be able to be organized and have a plan and something to stick to and understand. (We need) everybody to be on the same page and understand what we’re fighting for so we can continue to move forward and have progress.”

  2. Don’t expect that game check if you sit it out Corey. And oh yeah, a $5000 dollar fine for not playing.

  3. I hope these youngsters are talking about boycotting entire games that will be made up at a later time. If they are talking about individually simply not showing up, their fans are going to revolt. These guys need to realize that as people in their mid to late 20’s, they should leave the important decisions up to the adults. You dont bite the hand that feeds you.

  4. I am sure they talked about it but the National Football League is not the NBA.

    If a handful of NFL teams decide to sit out week one, the NFL will not bat an eyelash. The teams that decided to sit out will all take a L. So, in conclusion, they talked about it and that’s cool and all but that’s all it really is, talk.

  5. Sit out the season. Nobody cares about your politics. We get too much of that junk now. #SitOutTheSeason

  7. I really do not understand the logic behind not playing. Sports is one of the few things in this country where people of all races and genders get together and cheer for the same thing.

  8. Go for it guys.
    Please do.
    And not only am I supporting you to take a knee, I am leaving my butt in the seat whenever the war anthem is played.
    When this country starts to respect everyone who lives here then I will take it into consideration to respect the flag and song.

  11. I’m starting to care less and less about sports anymore. Are we gonna cancel games every time a black person is killed by a cop? What happens when they start playing regularly and people stop attending games? Ratings are already down in the NBA. When revenues go down and players make less money we’ll see who is crying then.

  12. Just can’t wait because it did not happen while the NFL was playing right Cory? I’m sure you won’t have to wait that long since every sport now can’t be left out from drawing attention to themselves. Fine line though, that attention you think you deserve may not last and you might just have to live your life like the rest of the planet, day in, day out, not craving attention or follows or tweets to make you feel enabled. Because bottom line fans now don’t care. Care about issues, yes, but don’t need athletes to bring attention to themselves by not playing. Childish, but hey, if we could all just take off when something happens in the world I guess maybe nothing would get done. But if it makes you feel good about yourself have at it.

  13. Hollywood celebrities did this same thing. Threatened to leave the country. Then didn’t. Now they’re no longer used as political voices because the American voter has stop listening to their nonsense. Now pro athletes are the new voice of politics. Maybe it will work out better for them than it did the movie stars.

  14. arwiv says:
    August 28, 2020 at 7:28 pm
    I hope these youngsters are talking about boycotting entire games that will be made up at a later time. If they are talking about individually simply not showing up, their fans are going to revolt. These guys need to realize that as people in their mid to late 20’s, they should leave the important decisions up to the adults. You dont bite the hand that feeds you.

    ———————-
    Spoken just like a follower.

  15. Real team leadership has never been more important than this season. A lot of these guys are more focused on making speeches than on playing football. Expect a lot of ugliness on and off the field for the distracted teams.

  16. If the a team does not take the field as scheduled…..it is a loss. If both teams don’t take the field both team charged with a loss.

