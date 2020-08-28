Derrius Guice arraigned, reportedly told team of “anger issues” before arrest

Getty Images

Former Washington Football Team running back Derrius Guice has been arraigned on the criminal charges that led to his release from the team earlier this month.

Justin Jouvenal of the Washington Post reports that Guice was arraigned on strangulation, assault and battery and destruction of property charges in Loudoun County Circuit Court. Guice is accused of strangling his then-girlfriend until she became unconscious as well as other incidents of violence toward her.

Jouvenal also reports that a search warrant associated with the case states Guice’s then-girlfriend told police that Guice told the team he had “anger issues” and was referred for counseling. She told police he went three times in January and/or February. The incidents that led to Guice’s arrest took place in February, March and April and there’s no sign the team was aware of any of them.

Guice appeared on video before a judge and waived the right to have the charges against him read. Another hearing is set for October 1.