Dolphins bring back defensive end Avery Moss

Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins have re-signed defensive end Avery Moss a month after releasing him from the roster.

The Dolphins released Moss on July 26 as a part of a handful of roster cuts that included linebacker Trent Harris, wide receiver Ricardo Louis and quarterback Jake Rudock.

Moss appeared in 11 games for the Dolphins last season with eight starts after being claimed off waivers from the New York Giants following roster cuts at the end of training camp. He had 25 tackles and a forced fumble for Miami last year.

The Dolphins also waived cornerback Picasso Nelson and center Donell Stanley on Thursday.

Nelson was claimed off waivers by Miami from the Indianapolis Colts earlier this month. He’s spent time with the Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Stanley was an undrafted free agent signing by the Dolphins this spring out of South Carolina.