Eagles running out of O-line options after latest injury

Getty Images

The Eagles have an easy solution for how to fill the spot of left tackle Andre Dillard, who was lost for the season to a biceps injury.

The problem is, once they move veteran Jason Peters back to his old position after bringing him back to play right guard, the rest of the roster has very little to add to the equation.

As noted by Reuben Frank of NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com, the Eagles are extremely thin on the line, with the Dillard injury compounding an existing problem caused by the loss of right guard Brandon Brooks.

The assumption is that Peters will go back to left tackle and Matt Pryor will replace him at right guard, giving them a solid first unit along with left guard Isaac Seumalo, center Jason Kelce, and right tackle Lane Johnson.

But that leaves the Eagles with a collection of reserves with no practical experience — a combined three offensive snaps, and Nate Herbig owns all of those.

Depth is a problem many places, but coming up with a Plan D is important, considering the 38-year-old Peters has struggled with injuries in recent years.

He hasn’t played a full season since 2016. He missed seven games in 2017 with a torn ACL, started every game in 2018 but wasn’t able to finish five of them, and missed three games with a knee injury last year and had to leave two others. That means he’s started and finished 32 of his last 54 games.

And now he’s the guy the Eagles are counting on.