Greg Olsen reminded by DK Metcalf he is “not a spring chicken anymore”

USA TODAY Sports

While learning his new teammates, Greg Olsen is remembering a former teammate.

The Seahawks tight end played with Terrence Metcalf with the Bears. Metcalf was an offensive lineman who played from 2002-08. Olsen, 35, played in Chicago from 2007-10, overlapping with Metcalf for two seasons.

Olsen now plays with Metcalf’s son, DK, in Seattle.

“Every time someone brings it up, it just reminds me that I’m not a spring chicken anymore,” Olsen told NFL Media. “I’ve been doing this a long time.

“I got to catch up with DK’s dad, Terrence, just a couple weeks ago. DK and I ran some routes before we started back up and his dad was in town, and we got to visit and spend some time. . . . It’s a pretty cool thing. I take some pride in it, knowing that it’s not easy to stick around in this league a long time, but it’s definitely a reminder that sometimes it’s hard keeping up with these young guys.”