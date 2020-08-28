Jason McCourty: Cam Newton arrives early, stays late every day

Getty Images

Cam Newton is working hard to earn the starting quarterback job in New England.

Teammate Jason McCourty says Newton is showing his work ethic with his presence, and that Newton gets to work early every morning and stays late every night.

“Every morning you come in, and you walk by his locker – whether it’s 6 am, 5:30 am – his locker is already open, he’s already here. And when you’re getting ready to leave, you see him with Patriots gear on doing something,” McCourty said on WEEI, via Mike Reiss of ESPN.

Saying that the quarterback is the first one in and the last one out is something of a cliche in football, but it’s a good sign for the Patriots that Newton has earned the respect of a veteran teammate like McCourty.