Jerry Jones: I want our organization, our players to play a part in the movement

Getty Images

In the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake, the Cowboys have not canceled practice or released a statement. Coach Mike McCarthy has said the team has talked as a group and with him and others individually and that players wanted to practice.

Jerry Jones was not involved in any of those talks, according to McCarthy, who said the Cowboys owner is out of town.

Jones did call in to his weekly radio show on 105.3 The Fan on Friday morning. He was never asked about the events of this week, which have seen at least 11 NFL teams cancel at least one practice, joining other sports that postponed games.

Jones made what seemed like a statement at the end of his appearance after the hosts had thanked him for his time.

He called “these particular times that we’re in . . . highly sensitive times.”

“I really want to say how our hearts as an organization, individuals in the organization, how our hearts go out to the individuals and the family members who have been affected by these times, these disheartening times that we’ve all seen on television,” Jones said. “And I want our team and I want them to be emboldened to be a part of change. The dramatic change isn’t going to happen overnight, but I want our organization and our players to play a part in the movement of making this a better place in this country. I feel confident that our players have a can-do and what-can-I-do participation in it. I want what the Cowboys [can do] to help make this a better place.”

Thus, there remain questions for Jones left unanswered, including his national anthem stance, that he will have to address in the next two weeks.