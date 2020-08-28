Jerry Jones: “Things are evolving” regarding attendance at Cowboys games

Getty Images

Friday’s appearance by Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas curiously didn’t include any further conversation regarding his apparent effort to reach an anthem compromise. The discussion did revisit the question of the number of fans who may be present to react to whatever players do when the anthem is played before home games.

“We know we are limited where our boundaries are,” Jones said. “And I think we’re at the official boundaries is 50 percent capacity. More than likely there won’t be 50 percent capacity. But things are evolving. I would imagine we can have as many people out there as far as the demand to be out there as we want it. We’ll see how the lay of the land is as we get closer, and sell those numbers of tickets accordingly.”

Texas currently permits 50-percent capacity for stadiums in that state. That’s the maximum. It appears that the Cowboys will have less than that.

The specific number of fans who will be present for the team’s Week Two home opener against the Falcons remains to be seen. As does the question of whether all players will be standing during the anthem. If any are kneeling, plenty of the fans in the stands will surely be voicing their displeasure, loudly.