Kenny Vaccaro will talk only about racial injustice issues this season

Titans safety Kenny Vaccaro is using his platform this season, refusing to stick to football.

Vaccaro made clear that the fight against racial injustice is bigger than sports, so he won’t talk about football the rest of the season.

“People can say, ‘Shut up and dribble,’ or ‘Stick to sports,’ but at the same time, enough is enough,” Vaccaro said, via Teresa Walker of The Associated Press.

He won’t just be about the talk either. Vaccaro plans to back it up by helping “people understand what is right from wrong.”

“I know for me, the next step is just taking action, getting in the communities, being a shining light and an example,” Vaccaro said. “Not just a hashtag. Not just a black square that everybody in the world posted on Instagram and thought that meant something. Not making this a movement, but making it a lifestyle.”

The Titans were among nine NFL teams that canceled practice Thursday.

Vaccaro said the Titans have yet to discuss sitting out a regular-season game. Tennessee opens the season Sept. 14 at Denver.

“We’re taking this thing day by day,” Vaccaro said. “It’s a new experience. We don’t want to rush anything. We don’t want to make any emotional decisions. I think this is a daily thing and right now we haven’t talked about that.”